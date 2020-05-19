Nickelodeon Picks Up ‘Dani Who?’ From VIS

ViacomCBS International Studios entered an agreement with Nickelodeon for the series format Dani Who?

Nickelodeon acquired the rights to the sci-fi series to explore podcast and TV series adaptations. Dani Who? revolves around a group of teenagers who form an inseparable bond after a disappearance of a girl from their town. They will learn that they have much more in common than they thought.

Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of VIS, said, “Dani Who? is a testament to our studios capabilities to create original and versatile content that can be adapted for multi-platforms in different markets. Dani Who? was a fan favorite in Latin America and we’re proud that this successful series can explore different formats to win over young audiences in the United States.”