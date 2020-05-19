Legendary Global And Library Pictures Co-Produce Vikram Motwane Series

Legendary Global, the international TV venture between Chris Albrecht and Legendary, and Library Pictures International signed a deal to co-finance and co-produce the new Hindi-language YA dark-comedy from Vikram Motwane (pictured), creator of Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games.

Legendary Global and Library Pictures will co-produce two seasons of the currently untitled series. Motwane will serve as executive producer, writer, and director. Abhay Koranne, co-creator of the series, will also serve as a writer. Andolan, Motwane’s production company, will also provide its production services.

Motwane remarked, “I am honored and delighted to collaborate with Legendary Global and Library Pictures on this series and working with such visionaries as Chris Albrecht and Anne Thomopoulos who have inspired me through all of the groundbreaking shows they have commissioned. This is a story very close to my heart and I am looking forward to collectively creating an incredible experience for local as well as global audiences.”