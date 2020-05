VideoAge’s May 2020 Studio Edition

This year, the L.A. Screenings are kept alive in the pages of VideoAge‘s L.A. Studio Issue, which, in addition to the Hollywood studios’ new international sales executive rosters, features all the new series for the 2020-2021 U.S. TV broadcast season.

The monthly edition also showcases the indies’ content highlights.

The L.A. Studio Issue has three tools: a dedicated homepage, the online PDF of the Issue itself, and the printed edition.