Up The Ladder: ViacomCBS Networks International

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), the international division of ViacomCBS, promoted Ezequiel “Quelo” Fonseca Zas (pictured) to the role of general manager of Streaming and Mobile for International.

In his new role, Fonseca Zas will lead the company’s streaming business, strategy, and international product rollout, focusing in particular on Pluto TV, Paramount+, and Noggin. He will work with regional digital and streaming partners on various go-to-market models. Fonseca Zas will also oversee the development of mobile products and partnerships with telco companies. He previously served as senior vice president of Emerging Business.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of Streaming and Studios at VCNI, commented, “Quelo is an outstanding leader who brings a wealth of expertise to this critical international role. I’m confident that Quelo will play a key role in the transformation of our business by accelerating VCNI’s digital and streaming strategy.”