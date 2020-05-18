MediaCorp Singapore Commissions ‘Counting With Paula’ S5

MediacCorp Singapore ordered a new season of Counting With Paula from Omens Studios.

The preschool animated series follows Paula and her friends as they go on exciting adventures to exotic places, where they solve problems and make new friends. Omens Studios recently delivered season four to MediaCorp’s Channel 5 and MeWatch. Season five will be delivered in December 2020. Omens Studios also signed a separate deal with TV3 Catalonia in Spain for the first three seasons of the series.

Chi Sim Tang, CEO of Omens Studios, stated, “With much of the world still on lockdown, parents and care-givers are looking for different and engaging ways to educate their children at home. Counting With Paula is fun, creative and educational and is loved by preschoolers around the globe. We’re excited to bring new episodes to Singapore with roll out internationally soon to follow.”