All3media International Secures Sales For ‘The Nest’

All3media International signed a slew of scripted deals for The Nest in Asia, America, and Europe.

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV picked up the five-part drama for the streaming service across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Scandinavian audiences in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland will be able to watch the series on the pay-TV channel C More. In additional, BBC Global Channels inked a deal for the series in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. Spain’s Comunidad Filmin also picked up rights for its SVoD service.

The Studio Lambert production premiered on BBC One in the U.K. in March. The drama series revolves around a wealthy couple and the teenage girl who agrees to carry their baby.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at all3media international, commented, “We’re delighted that we have been able to close a raft of deals so quickly for The Nest, a premium primetime drama that we know will keep audiences hooked wherever it airs. A truly suspenseful thriller exploring love, trust and the cost of being able to buy whatever you want, The Nest features outstanding performances from Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and newcomer Mirren Mack, alongside a skillfully layered story from the acclaimed Nicole Taylor. We look forward to confirming more deals globally as we continue to roll the drama out to our international buyers.”