Mondo TV Brings ‘Invention Story’ To New Channels

Mondo TV announced the launch of its animated action-comedy Invention Story with several international channels.

Invention Story will launch on the free-to-air channel Karusel in Russia. It will also premiere on TV2 in Hungary as well as the its kids’ channel Kiwi. In addition, Kidoodle.TV will be launching the series this month. Invention Story will be available on the streaming platform in all countries worldwide except China. More recently, the animated series launched on Frisbee in Italy this past April, and it will air on Primo TV later in the year.

Mondo TV also inked a recent agreement with Italian telecommunications company TIM for the SVoD rights for six programs in Mondo TV’s portfolio. Invention Story follows Kit, an intelligent and creative fox, who comes up with amazing new inventions that impress the residents of Carrot Town.

Luana Perrero, head of Content Sales at Mondo TV, remarked, “The growing success of Invention Story in so many key diverse territories underlines the universal appeal of its themes, the originality of its concept and the fact that it’s a beautifully designed, very funny show that is incredibly entertaining! We look forward to announcing many more sales for this unique show in the very near future.”