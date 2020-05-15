HBO Max Picks Up ‘The Dog House’ From All3media Int’l

All3media International closed a new agreement with HBO Max for the acquisition of the scripted series The Dog House.

Produced by Five Mile Films for Channel 4, The Dog House depicts the joy and pathos of the human-dog adoption experience. Set inside a rural British Dog Rescue Centre, the series shows the matching of homeless dogs with new owners. HBO Max picked up the SVoD rights.

Broadcast rights have been acquired by VRT for Flemish Belgium, SVT in Sweden, and TV2 in Denmark, among others. Canada’s CBC also picked up the first series, and TVNZ in New Zealand and Australia’s Network 10 picked up TV rights, as well.

Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at All3media International, said, “The first series proved a huge hit on Channel 4 we’re very pleased to see this U.K. success now translating into sales on the global stage – with HBO Max in the U.S.A. embracing the story of how home-life can be transformed by the addition of the (right) hound! HBO Max were looking for a series that commanded positive emotional engagement from a family audience – and The Dog House, which is available for broadcast immediately, delivers this and so much more.”