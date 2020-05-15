CBS All Access Orders ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

CBS All Access placed a series order for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the latest addition to the Star Trek franchise.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, the series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Akiva Goldsman wrote the series premiere, with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Executive producers include Goldsman, Kurtzman, Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of Programming at CBS All Access, commented, “Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season. This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”