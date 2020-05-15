Banijay Rights Confirms ‘Survivor’ Adaptation In Mexico

Banijay Rights confirmed a new local adaption of its reality format Survivor in Mexico.

Produced by Acun Medya for Azteca Uno, Survivor Mexico will feature Arturo Islas as host. Filming will take place in the Dominican Republic. The series is expected to launch later in the summer. The Survivor franchise launched in 1997 and it has more than 305 series filmed in 17 locations. Acun Medya has previously produced 15 series of Survivor for broadcasters in Greece, Turkey, and Romania.

Elliott Chalkley, vice president of Sales at Banijay Rights, said, “Survivor is the original adventure reality gameshow and continues to be a big hit for international broadcasters.”

Alberto Ciurana, Chief Content & Distribution Officer at Azteca Uno, added, “The Mexican audience, now more than ever, demands and deserves high-quality content that evokes powerful emotions and promotes family togetherness. At TV Azteca, we work with the best strategic partners to offer world-class programs, such as Survivor Mexico.”