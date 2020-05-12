Telemundo Reveals New Programming Titles

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced its upcoming programming lineup of new series.

Produced by RCN Colombia, Café con Aroma de Mujer is a modern adaptation of the classic telenovela from 26 years ago. Telemundo Global Studios production Buscanda A Frida revolves around the Pons family and how their lives change once their daughter disappears.

Malverde, El Santo Patron (pictured) is another Telemundo Global Studios production about the legendary figure who became known as a protector of the people. Telemundo also picked up the reality competition series El Domo del Dinero, in which two teams compete for up to $300,000.

Monica Gil, CMO and executive vice president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, remarked, “Today’s Hispanics are voracious omnichannel consumers who engage across all platforms and want dynamic content that reflects their youth, values and unique cultural experiences. We are excited to present a sneak peek of next season’s lineup including family-friendly reality competitions and contemporary scripted storytelling designed to build authentic connections with our audience on the platforms of their choice.”