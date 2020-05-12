Pluto TV Presents Pop-Up Channel ‘Estrellas de Acción’ In LATAM

Pluto TV introduced its first pop-up channel Estrellas de Acción for its streaming service in Latin America.

Estrellas de Acción will be available from May 13-June 10, 2020, and it will offer action movies dubbed in Spanish. Featured titles include Street Wars, Transporter 3, Rambo 4, The Running Man, Conan The Barbarian, and many others. The pop-up channel will also provide marathons highlighting action stars such as Steven Seagal, Jackie Chan, Van Damme, and Jason Statham.

Pluto TV Latin America, a ViacomCBS company, presents 30 curated channels that showcase a variety of TV series and movies, across all genres.