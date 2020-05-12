Pluto TV introduced its first pop-up channel Estrellas de Acción for its streaming service in Latin America.

Estrellas de Acción will be available from May 13-June 10, 2020, and it will offer action movies dubbed in Spanish. Featured titles include Street WarsTransporter 3Rambo 4The Running ManConan The Barbarian, and many others. The pop-up channel will also provide marathons highlighting action stars such as Steven Seagal, Jackie Chan, Van Damme, and Jason Statham.

Pluto TV Latin America, a ViacomCBS company, presents 30 curated channels that showcase a variety of TV series and movies, across all genres.

