TCS To Air VIS Production ‘To Catch A Thief’ In Ecuador

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) announced that To Catch A Thief will premiere on TCS networks in Ecuador.

Created by Javier Olivares, the VIS production is based on the classic film by Alfred Hitchcock. The drama series follows the reformed thief known as El Gato as he attempts to uncover the person using his identity to commit crime. To Catch A Thief originally debuted on Telefe in Argentina. It also premiered on Paramount Channel in Latin America and on the Paramount Network throughout Europe, as well as Amazon Spain.

To Catch A Thief stars Pablo Echarri and Alexandra Jimenez.