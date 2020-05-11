Harpo Entertainment Represents J2911 Media In Spain And Portugal

J2911 Media announced a cooperation distribution agreement with Spain-based company Harpo Entertainment.

As part of this latest deal, Harpo Entertainment will represent J2911 Media in Spain, Portugal, and Andorra. The U.S.-based independent production company J2911 Media continues to expand its worldwide reach.

Victoria Moral, responsible for the TV division at Harpo Entertainment, commented, “It’s our goal to bring the best international productions that can be broadcast in different television stations as well as platforms. We find opportunities that would allow us to offer the most varied content in order to favor the needs of the viewers.” The announcement was made by

Vivian Reinoso, head of Worldwide Acquisition, Distribution & New Projects Engagement at J2911 Media.