Global Agency Secures Sales For ‘Sisters’

Global Agency inked new international sales for Sisters in the Middle East, Macedonia, and Uzbekistan.

Produced by Gold Film for Star TV, Sisters tells the story of two sisters who are driven apart because of love and betrayal. The drama series will broadcast on BeIN in the Middle East, Sitel in Macedonia, and Milliy TV in Uzbekistan. Script rights for the show have been sold to Eastwest Television Distribution for distribution in Ukraine, Armenia, Russia, and other CIS territories.

Sisters has also been acquired in Bosnia, Romania, Albania, Angola, and Mozambique.