Disney+ Orders ‘Just Beyond’ Series From 20th Century Fox

Disney+ picked up the supernatural series Just Beyond from writer Seth Grahame-Smith.

Produced by 20th Century Fox, the horror-comedy anthology series is based on the graphic novel series from R.L. Stine, the American novelist responsible for Goosebumps. Grahame-Smith is known for mixing horror and comedy. He wrote the bestselling novels Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg will produce under their KatzSmith Productions company. The series is schedule for Disney+ in fall 2021.

Grahame-Smith remarked, “I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”