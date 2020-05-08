AMC Studios Signs Host Of Overall Deal For New Series

AMC Studios inked several multi-year overall deals to produce new series for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group.

AMC Studios signed separate agreements with Friday Night Lights writer and producer Rolin Jones, Killing Eve executive producer Gina Mingacci (pictured), and SundanceTV’s Rectify creator and showrunner Ray McKinnon.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, stated, “Our writers and producers are the center of everything we do and achieve, and I could not be happier to welcome (back) this massively talented triumvirate to AMC Networks. Rolin, Gina and Ray are exceptional. I look forward to making incredible television with these brilliant humans, all of whom are incapable of doing anything that isn’t something special.”