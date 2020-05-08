‘Aleph’ Premieres On FX And BluTV In Turkey

Drama series Aleph recently premiered on FX Turkey and BluTV.

Produced by MAY Production, Aleph follows two detectives as they investigate a series of murders. Directed by Emin Alper, the series stars Kenan Imirzalioglu, Ahmet Mumtaz Taylan, and Melisa Sozen. FX and BluTV also organized a digital gala to screen the first two episodes for a private group of press and influencers before the premiere.

Aleph‘s debut on FX garnered a six-times higher than channel average in its prime-time slot. BluTV also saw a 140 percent in membership subscription since the premiere. New episodes premiere on both FX and BluTV.