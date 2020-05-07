Scanner Rhodes and Rod Rodrigo’s Serendipity Media have partnered to develop scripted series.

With his U.K.-based company, Rodrigo currently handles a slate of dynamic series. Serendipity is confident in taking on a client-facing role and approaching broadcasters knowing that Scanner Rhodes has a wealth of experience in the feature film environment. Scanner Rhodes’ Dean Fisher is well known for playing to his strengths.

The production company has a slate of shows that are in early stages of development, including The Little TinkerThe Midlanders, and The Bromley Boys series. The Bromley Boys series is a sequel to the movie produced by Scanner Rhodes, and they have locked in the original feature film cast. All titles are currently being rolled out to broadcasters.

