NAB Show Express Features Talk With FCC Chairman

The NAB Show Express, the online event for the NAB Show, will open with a keynote conversation between Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai and NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith.

The NAB Show Express Welcome event will be streamed live and will also be available on-demand afterwards. Held from May 13-14, 2020, NAB Show Express will offer 24-hour access to premium content curated for the global entertainment industry. The Welcome event will also include a “State of the Broadcast Industry” address given by Smith and a presentation of the NAB Distinguished Service Award to Jim Henson. Other presentations include the Crystal Radio Awards, Digital Leadership Award, and Engineering Achievement Awards.

The two-day event will feature a variety of live and on-demand educational discussions providing information and solutions concerning the industry.