ViacomCBS Americas And Mobius.LAB Kids Ink Content Deal

ViacomCBS Networks Americas and Mobius.LAB Kids, the children’s content unit for Cisneros Media, signed a new deal to develop pre-school content.

Available in Spanish and Portuguese, the new series will be a combination of live-action and mixed-media, highlighting humor and friendship for a unique story. Pre-production for the series will start in early May, and the series will be shown on Nick Jr. and Noggin throughout the region.

Ailing Zubizarreta, VP of Content Development and Creative Services at Cisneros Media, said, “We are thrilled to seal this agreement and set off on our second original production for Nickelodeon.”

Tatiana Rodriguez, SVP and Brand head of Nickelodeon Latin America, added “We are very pleased to work with Cisneros Media in the development of this new preschool series that will offer fun content that we call ‘edutainment’ for the little ones in the house.”