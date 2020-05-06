TV France International Adapts Le Rendez-Vous For A Digital Market

TV France International announced its plans to move Le Rendez-Vous Biarritz to a digital market.

The French audiovisual organization decided to transform this year’s event in light of the present COVID-19 crisis. Le Rendez-Vous Biarritz 2020 will proceed to take place as planned from September 6-10, 2020, and it will use TV France International’s Screenopsis platform to adapt to the entirely digital format. Further details will be revealed in June. Last year’s market brought together 130 sellers and 260 buyers interested in French audiovisual content.

Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France International, commented, “We are, of course, very disappointed not to be able to bring together, in person, all of our sector’s players. Providing them with the ideal conditions for meetings, exchange, and fun moments has been our mission for 25 years now. But postponing the event with the aim of holding it in its usual format at a later date was not an option as we simply don’t know what is going to happen over the next few months.”

She added, “However, by taking this early decision, we are giving ourselves the chance to organize the best event possible.”