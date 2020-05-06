Genius Brands International Launches Kartoon Channel In June

Genius Brands International will combine Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV under one new network brand.

The rebranded joint brand Kartoon Channel will launch on June 15, 2020. The digital channel will offer more than 4,000 episodes of premium children’s content, including titles from Genius Brands’ programming catalog such as Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, and Baby Genius, among others. Genius Brands also recently picked up more than 3,000 episodes of programming from international content suppliers to highlight on the rebranded channel.

Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands International, commented, “The hallmark of Kartoon Channel is ‘Smart and Safe.’ All programs are carefully curated to not only be entertaining and enriching, but also to ensure there is no violence, no negative stereotypes, no inappropriate language, and no excessive commercialization. We are extremely focused on providing positive purposeful content that parents can always know will provide safe viewing for their children.”