Autentic Distribution Picks Up Rights To ‘Corona Diaries’ Doc

Autentic Distribution, the sales division of Autentic, acquired the global rights to Corona Diaries.

Produced by Berlin Producers for Deutsche Welle, the stand-alone documentary looks at personal stories from various people during the coronavirus pandemic. Using material filmed by the documentary’s protagonists with their mobile phones, Corona Diaries portrays the lives of a nurse in Spain, a young girl in a refugee camp in Greece, a construction worker in India, and a delivery boy in New York, among others.