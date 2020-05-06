Autentic Distribution, the sales division of Autentic, acquired the global rights to Corona Diaries.
Produced by Berlin Producers for Deutsche Welle, the stand-alone documentary looks at personal stories from various people during the coronavirus pandemic. Using material filmed by the documentary’s protagonists with their mobile phones, Corona Diaries portrays the lives of a nurse in Spain, a young girl in a refugee camp in Greece, a construction worker in India, and a delivery boy in New York, among others.
