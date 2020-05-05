Digital Media Rights Acquires Original Series From Fuji Creative

Digital Media Rights (DMR) inked an agreement with Fuji Creative Corporation to obtain the rights to a slew of original series.

The new deal covers over 6,000 hours of programming, including 99 Days with a Superstar and Mei’s Butler. In addition, several titles, including Daughter of Lupin and A Girl & Three Sweethearts, will make their U.S. premiere on DMR’s portfolio of streaming and linear FAST channels. Other titles included in the package include Hoping to Give You a Big Hug Tonight, Last Cinderella, Switch Girl!, Absolute Boyfriend, and Nodame Cantabile, among others.

David Chu, co-founder and president of DMR, remarked, “These incredibly popular original series, which garnered strong ratings when first aired on Fuji Creative Corporation’s network, will now be available for U.S. audiences to binge watch. DMR now looks to share these exciting and varied content programs by premiering them for American consumers.”