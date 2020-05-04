Netflix Inks Deal With Hend Sabry For Arabic Original Series

Netflix confirmed a new agreement with Tunisian actress Hend Sabry.

Sabry will star in a currently untitled Arabic original series for the streaming platform. She will also serve as an executive producer for the heartwarming drama-comedy through her company SALAM Production. She previously worked with Netflix on the Because She Watched campaign. Production for the new show is scheduled to start in fall 2020.

Ahmed Sharkawi, director of Arabic Original Series at Netflix, commented, “We are excited to work with Hend Sabry, one of the Arab world’s most iconic actresses, who won the hearts of Arab audiences throughout her career. Hend’s new show is a female-focused story that we are sure fans will connect with.”