Madd’s ‘My Little Girl’ Airs In LATAM

Madd Entertainment announced that Medyapim drama My Little Girl continues to perform well across Latin America.

The family drama series originally launched in 2018 on TV8 in Turkey. In Latin America, My Little Girl first aired on Chile’s Mega TV network. The series currently is earning a 49 percent share on Argentina’s Telefe and a 50 percent share on Puerto Rico’s Wapa TV. It has also been successful on Mexico’s Imagen, Panama’s Telemetro, and Ecuador’s Ecuavisa. The drama series will soon broadcast in Bolivia, Costa Rica, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

My Little Girl follows a precocious orphan who is reunited with her long-lost father. Madd Entertainment handles international distribution.