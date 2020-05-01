Up The Ladder: Baby Cow Productions

Baby Cow Productions brought on Sarah Monteith as managing director.

In her newly created role, Monteith will work alongside Christine Langan, CEO of Baby Cow. Co-founded by Steve Coogan and Henry Normal in 1999, Baby Cow has a roster that includes Gavin & Stacey, Alan Partridge, The Mighty Boosh, and The Trip, among others. More recently, Channel 4 ordered comedy drama Chivalry. Before joining Baby Cow, Monteith served as the interim chief marketing officer for BBC Studios.

Steve Coogan, creative director and founder, commented, “I, along with Christine Langan and the wealth of talent we have nurtured, have been beavering away on a number of diverse, new films, comedies and TV dramas. Sarah Monteith’s appointment is a testament to BBC Studio’s faith in our prospects. She is exactly what the company needs to maximize the potential of the quality content that is the hallmark of Baby Cow.”