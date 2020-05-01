FOX To Premiere ‘Celebrity Watch Party’

FOX will debut the new unscripted series Celebrity Watch Party on May 7, 2020.

Based on Gogglebox, the U.K. format from Studio Lambert, Celebrity Watch Party follows celebrities into their family homes as they watch and react to TV shows. The premiere episode enters the homes of Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Raven-Symoné, and JoJo Siwa, among many others. Studio Lambert produces Celebrity Watch Party, with Becca Walker, Jack Burgess, Mike Cotton, Tania Alexander, Tim Harcourt and Stephen Lambert serving as executive producers.

Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment, stated, “Celebrity Watch Party is a fantastically innovative, clever and culturally relevant format that brings families together to celebrate all the best films, entertainment shows and news on television on any given week. We’ve got some incredible personalities inviting us into their homes and onto their couches for an hour of pure fun with them, their families and the viewers at home.”