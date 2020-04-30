Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales brought on Carlene Tan as the director of Original Production and Development, Kids, in Asia Pacific.

In her new position based in Singapore, Tan will be responsible for identifying opportunities for new IP and producing original series for Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and POGO. She will also be responsible for the current roster of Asia Pacific original programming, including Lamput (pictured) and Monster Beach. Before joining WarnerMedia, Tan worked in developing original animation content for The Walt Disney Company. She previously served as studio head at One Animation.

Leslie Lee, head of Kids for WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales in Asia Pacific, commented, “Carlene combines strategic business experience with her love of storytelling to connect with audiences. Her relationships with studios and talent in the regional and global animation ecosystem will be instrumental in bringing new stories to life.”