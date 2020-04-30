Kanal D’s ‘Fatmagul’ And ‘Forbidden Love’ Air In LATAM

Kanal D dramas continue to expand in Latin America.

Drama series Fatmagul (pictured) has seen great ratings on UniMás in the U.S. and on Mega in Chile. It will soon air in Bolivia, Ecuador, Honduras, and Peru. Fatmagul follows its title character who dreams of a successful marriage. After a tragic incident with between Fatmagul and four men, she is forced to marry Kerim.

Romantic drama Forbidden Love will also broadcast in Bolivia, Ecuador, and Paraguy. It chronicles the secret love affair between Bihter, the wife of a rich businessman named Adnan, and Behlül, Adnan’s nephew.

Kanal D International oversees international sales.