HBO And Rai Renew ‘My Brilliant Friend’ S3

HBO and Rai renewed My Brilliant Friend for a third season.

Based on the bestselling book by Elena Ferrante, My Brilliant Friend follows Elena Greco and her best friend Lila. Their story covers 60 years of their lives and explores the mysteries of friendship. The drama series is a production from The Apartment, Wildside, and Fandango. It is co-produced with Mowe and Umedia. The second season premiered in the U.S. on March 16, 2020.

Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, commented, “The fact that viewers and critics alike have continued to embrace Elena and Lila’s story makes it all the more gratifying, and we thank the entire team led by Saverio Costanzo for their outstanding work on the second season. We cannot wait to tell the next chapter of Elena and Lila’s lives and friendship.”