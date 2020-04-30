Global Agency Sells ‘Evermore’ In South Africa

Global Agency signed a sales deal for Evermore with e.tv in South Africa.

Produced by O3 Productions, Evermore tells the dramatic love story between Süreyya and Faruk, two people with very different backgrounds. Global Agency also recently closed a sale for the drama in El Salvador. With these latest broadcast deals, the drama series will air in more than 30 countries. It has done especially well in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Honduras, Iraq, Costa Rica, and Kazakhstan, among many others. Season three aired on Star TV.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, remarked, “It’s a big challenge to be asked to wait patiently for weeks at home. In these difficult days we try to help our clients by providing good content. We are eager to be a part of it till the end. We’d like everybody to maintain their positive attitude! We say stay home, stay safe, be with your loved ones and watch TV.”