Dynamic TV Secures Sales For ‘Creepshow’

Dynamic Television inked a slate of sales for season one of Shudder’s Creepshow.

Based on the iconic 1982 movie by Stephen King, the horror anthology series features adapted stories from King, Joe Hill, and Joe R. Lansdale, among others. Creepshow has been picked up by OTE in Greece, Telenet in Belgium, RTBF in French-speaking Belgium, AtresMedia in Spain, Astro in Malaysia, and M6 and Saalto in France. Rusreport acquired the series for Russia, Ukraine, the Baltics, and CIS territories. AMC Network also picked it up for Poland and the Middle East.

Season one streamed on AMC Networks’ Shudder in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and Australia. It has been renewed for its second season. Creepshow is produced by The Cartel, along with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment.

Daniel March, managing partner for Dynamic TV, said, “Creepshow is a phenomenal hit with audiences and critics alike. The series is a brilliant reimagination of the classic horror film and proves yet again the power of brands in attracting audiences.”