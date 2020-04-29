Prime Entertainment Signs Renewal For ‘Hollywood’s Best Film Directors’

Prime Entertainment Group secured a renewal deal with Turkey’s D-Smart, owned by Mozaik Iletisim Hizmetleri, for Hollywood’s Best Film Directors.

The cinema-related series will air in Turkey on the MovieSmart channels offered by D-Smart. Prime Entertainment has worked with Mozaik Iletisim Hizmetleri on several deals for shows like Zoom In and Stars! since 2011. Hollywood’s Best Film Directors shares how the creative minds of Hollywood’s directors create memorable films.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales of Prime Entertainment Group, commented, “It’s always a pleasure to work with a prestigious partner like Mozaik Iletisim Hizmetleri. We aim to provide high-quality cinema related content and we are thrilled that the wide variety and high production value of our Entertainment programs allow us to do business with leading networks such as Mozaik Iletisim Hizmetleri in Turkey.”