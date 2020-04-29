Mondo TV Iberoamerica Co-Produces ‘Nina & Olga’

Mondo TV Iberoamerica, a division of Mondo TV Group, has signed on as a co-production partner for Nina & Olga through its subsidiary Mondo TV Producciones Canarias.

Co-produced with the Italian boutique animation studio Enanimation, Nina & Olga is based on the preschool publishing property Olga the Cloud. Enanimation has also secured a deal for the animated preschool series with Rai Ragazzi. Scheduled to launch in spring 2021, Nina & Olga revolves around the two title characters as they cope with everyday challenges. Enanimation will hold exclusive rights for the series throughout the world, while Mondo TV Producciones Canarias will have exclusive rights in Spain and Andorra.

Maria Bonaria Fois, CEO of Mondo TV Iberoamerica, commented, “It is a real joy and honor to be bringing this much-loved preschool property to the screen in partnership with a genuinely innovative and respected production company. The enormous potential of Nina & Olga has already attracted Rai Ragazzi and will undoubtedly bring many more broadcasters on board.”