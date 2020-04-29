ATV’s ‘Hercai’ Airs With Leading Ratings In Chile

ATV drama series Hercai continues to perform exceedingly well on TVN in Chile.

With the series’ latest episode on April 27, 2020, Hercai led in network ratings. The ATV drama garnered 11 ratings on average, while also reaching 13 ratings. Hercai is a romantic drama following Reyyan and Miran. Their romance is cut short when at the last moment, Miran ends their relationship once he remembers the deadly actions of Reyyan’s father.

ATV Distribution oversees international sales.