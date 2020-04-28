ZED To Distribute Trump And Elizabeth II Docs

ZED will handle international distribution for two new event-documentaries.

Produced by Elephant and Chrysalide Productions for France 5, God Save The Queen: Elizabeth II looks at the many challenges Queen Elizabeth has faced within the past 10 years, including scandals and Brexit. The historical documentary will be completed in November 2020.

Produced by Pumpernickel Films and Allumage for France Télévisions, Trump, The Art Of The Deal And The FBI explores the complex relationship between the United States’ intelligence community and President Trump. The documentary will be ready in July 2020. Both titles are currently available for pre-sales.