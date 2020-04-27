VIS Drama ‘Los Internacionales’ To Air On Telefe In May

Telefe will premiere the ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) co-production Los Internacionales in May.

Co-produced by VIS, The Mediapro Studio, Telecom, and Olympusat, the political drama is based on the journalistic novel The Bogotá Connection by Nahuel Gallota. Set in 2001, a band of Colombian thieves take advantage of the political and economic crisis to become criminal legends. Los Internacionales will also be available on-demand through the cable operator Flow.

The cast includes Cecilia Roth, Pablo Shuk, Rafael Ferro, and Carlos Santamaria, among others. Written by Martín Méndez, Bruno Luciani, and Luciana Porchietto, the series was directed by Martin Hodara, Pablo Vázquez, and Pablo Ambrosini.