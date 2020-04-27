Up The Ladder: Banijay Rights

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, announced its expanded leadership team following the appointment of Cathy Payne as chief executive.

Roisin Thomas (pictured) will continue as COO, which she has served as since 2015. She previously worked as chief of Staff at Zodiak Media, before its merger with Banijay Group.

The distribution unit also appointed John Richards to the position of CFO. Prior to joining Banijay, he served as chief financial officer at Endemol Shine International. Payne commented, “As the business sits on the cusp of major growth, it was important to have a strong team in place to manage us efficiently through the changes. In Roisin and John, we have the perfect mix of financial acumen, operational nous, and extensive industry knowledge, making us well-prepared for the future.”