Tubi Streams ‘Inside The Rain’ For Free

Act 13 announced that Tubi will stream Inside The Rain for free starting this month.

Produced by George LaVoo and presented by Act 13 in association with Killer Films, Inside The Rain stars writer and director Aaron Fisher as a bipolar college student who is expelled from school. A moonlighting call girl, played by Ellen Toland, helps him to prove his innocence. The cast includes Rosie Perez, Eric Roberts, Catherine Curtze, and Paul Schulze. Executive producers include Christine Vachon, Danny Fisher, and Javier Gonzalez.

Regarding this latest news for the film, Fisher said, “We have been so touched by the outpouring of people waiting to see the film. What is important to us is that these audiences who have been so eager to watch the film are able to do so free of charge on Tubi.”