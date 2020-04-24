Up The Ladder: AT&T

AT&T announced that Randall Stephenson, chairman and CEO, will retire as CEO. Stephenson will continue to serve as executive chairman of the Board of Directors until January 2021.

The Board appointed John Stankey, president and chief operating officer, as CEO starting July 1, 2020. He will also join as member of the Board in June. Stankey joined the company in 1985 and has since served in a variety of executive positions. He has acted as president and COO since October 2019.

Stephenson commented, “I congratulate John, and I look forward to partnering with him as the leadership team moves forward on our strategic initiatives while navigating the difficult economic and health challenges currently facing our country and the world. John has the right experiences and skills, and the unflinching determination every CEO needs to act on his convictions. He has a terrific leadership team onboard to ensure AT&T remains strong and continues to deliver for customers and shareholders for years to come.”