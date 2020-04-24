J2911 Media Secures Distribution Agreements For Docu-Series

J2911 Media closed worldwide distribution agreements for documentary series.

From Appian Media, the company added Searching For A King (En busca de un Rey) and Following The Messiah (Siguiendo al Mesías) to its catalogue. In Searching For A King, Jeremy Dehut and Barry Britnell speak with archeologists to search for evidence of Israel’s first kings. Dehut and Britnell return in Following The Messiah to tour historical sites where Jesus lived. Both documentary series are available in Spanish subtitles.

J2911 Media also signed a worldwide distribution agreement for Boys School and Searching For Beati Paoli from U.S.-based production company Triskelion Production.