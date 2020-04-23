Tetsu Uemura: 1962-2020

On April 21, Tetsu Uemura, executive principal of Tohokushinsha Film Corporation and son of its late founder Banjiro, passed away at the age of 58.

The company sent industry members an informal message: On behalf of the Uemura family and TFC, it is with great sorrow that I inform you of the untimely passing of our company’s executive principal, Tetsu Uemura, who died at the age of 58 on April 21, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted by our immediate family members.

While we are shocked and filled with grief, we know that he would want us to celebrate his life instead of mourning his death. He was a friend to everyone whom he met. We all loved him so much in life, so let us not forget him after death.