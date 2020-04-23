eOne Inks Deal With BET+ For ‘Diggstown’

BET+ picked up Diggstown from Entertainment One (eOne) to add to its streaming programming.

Co-produced by Circle Blue Entertainment and Freddie Films, the six-part procedural series follows a star corporate lawyer named Marcie Diggs. When her aunt commits suicide after a malicious prosecution, Diggs reconsiders her work. Created by Floyd Kane, Diggstown will premiere as a BET+ original on April 23, 2020. The cast includes Vinessa Antoine, Natasha Henstridge, C. David Johnson, and Stacey Farber, among others.

Executive producers include Kane, Amos Adetuyi, Brenda Greenberg, and Todd Berger. eOne handles international television rights.