Lionsgate Adapts ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Lionsgate will adapt The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the upcoming novel from Suzanne Collins.

Part of the Hunger Games universe, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be published by Scholastic on May 19, 2020. Lionsgate has brought on several members of the franchise’s creative team to adapt the book into a major motion picture. The film will follow Coriolanus Snow before he becomes the tyrant president of Panem.

Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, stated, “Suzanne’s new book has been worth the wait. It offers everything fans could hope for and expect from The Hunger Games while also breaking new ground and introducing an entirely new canvas of characters. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is creatively thrilling and takes this world to complex new dimensions that open up amazing cinematic possibilities. We’re thrilled to reunite this filmmaking team with this very unique franchise, and we can’t wait to begin production.”