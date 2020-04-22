GMA Network Shows Win Silver And Bronze At New York Festivals

GMA Network‘s programming received awards at the World’s Best TV and Films competition, part of the New York Festivals.

The Atom Araullo Specials episode “Babies4Sale.PH” received the Silver World Medal and the Brigada episode “Aeta Squadron/Female Spies” won the Bronze World Medal.

GMA Network had several other programs that were short-listed entries, including Reporter’s Notebook, State of the Nation (SONA) with Jessica Soho, Investigative Documentaries, and more.