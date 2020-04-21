Up The Ladder: TeamTO

TeamTO brought on Clélia Santi (pictured) as head of Production.

In her new role, Santi will oversee the day-to-day activities of the studios’ productions, including the multiple projects in TeamTO’s Paris and Bourg-les Valences studios. She most recently served as executive producer at Blue Spirit.

TeamTO has also hired Judith Bruneau as line producer and talent scout. She will be responsible for researching, recruiting, and overseeing all new talent. She returns to the company with 20 years of VFX experience, working for CG studios in Europe such as Duran Duboi and MacGuff.