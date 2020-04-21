HBO Max Launches In May

WarnerMedia revealed the official launch date for its streaming platform HBO Max and the slate of original programming.

HBO Max will be available starting May 27, 2020, with over 10,000 hours of premium content. From its launch, the streaming platform boasts an HBO Max original programming slate that includes scripted comedy Love Life, documentary On the Record, ballroom dance competition series Legendary, and much more. This latest offering will be bundled with the HBO service to offer HBO series such as Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, and Sex and the City, among others. Highlights of the platform also include Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The O.C., and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Robert Greenblatt (pictured), chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, commented, “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”