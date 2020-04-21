APC Kids Inks Deals For ‘Kid-E-Cats’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment unit of APC Studios, signed three broadcast deals for Kid-E-Cats.

Brazil’s TV Cultura picked up the free TV rights to season one of the pre-school series. In Taiwan, the Eastern Broadcasting Company acquired the pay-TV rights to seasons one and two for its children’s entertainment channel YoYo TV. Radio Canada also obtained the SVoD rights to the first season of Kid-E-Cats for Tou.TV. Based on the original Russian series owned by CTC Media and produced by Studio Metrafilms, Kid-E-Cats follows three kittens who are ready to jump into adventures with endless enthusiasm and energy.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, stated, “Kid-E-Cats has been a runaway success with broadcasters the world over, and we are excited to have TV Cultura, YoYo TV and Radio Canada joining us as channel partners on the series. The charming, light-hearted series encourages kids to think about how they act and how it might affect those around them – an important lesson for youngsters everywhere.”